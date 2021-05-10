DOH-Sarasota operating its combined first and second dose clinic

Adults 18 and older who walk-up to receive the Moderna vaccine must bring a ID and signed consent form (forms are also available on site). Individuals walking up for their first-dose should pay close attention to the information packet they will receive as it has instructions and information to return to the mall 28 days later for the second dose of Moderna, or 21 days later for second dose of Pfizer. Walk ups will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.