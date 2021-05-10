DOH-Sarasota operating its combined first and second dose clinic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota is currently operating its combined first and second dose walk-up vaccination clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall.
This combined clinic is serving adults 18 and older wanting to receive a first dose of Moderna vaccine as well as those individuals who are at or past their 28 day mark to receive a second Moderna vaccine. The clinic will be open until 4 p.m.
DOH COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. And 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Sarasota Square Mall.
Adults 18 and older who walk-up to receive the Moderna vaccine must bring a ID and signed consent form (forms are also available on site). Individuals walking up for their first-dose should pay close attention to the information packet they will receive as it has instructions and information to return to the mall 28 days later for the second dose of Moderna, or 21 days later for second dose of Pfizer. Walk ups will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.
Please continue to monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for updates and additional information.
