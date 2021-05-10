Charlotte County corrections officer dismissed after investigation into inmate death

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An internal investigation into an inmate’s suicide at the Charlotte County Jail has ended in the termination of a corrections officer.
An internal investigation into Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy Mark DeHart began on January 13, 2021. This investigation stemmed from the suicide of inmate James Palmucci on October 26, 2020.
Internal Affairs staff members and Sheriff Bill Prummell determined at the conclusion of the investigation that former CDFC DeHart did violate Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office policies of Violation of Official Procedures or Directives (Endangering Persons or Property), and Untruthfulness.
Officials with the detention center say that Dehart failed to effectively determine if lifesaving intervention was appropriate and provided false testimony of events during the night Palmucci died.
“This deputy violated his oath and demonstrated a lack of integrity. The actions and inactions of former CDFC DeHart were unacceptable and do not reflect the high standards of this agency,” Sheriff Prummell wrote in a press release. “Honesty is of utmost importance to me. Lying will unquestionably lead to your dismissal.”
