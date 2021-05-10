Bishop Museum of Science and Nature set to debut renovated manatee habitat in June

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature will soon upgrade its facility to give rehabilitated manatees a better chance a life than ever before.
The museum will be renovating the pool where the region’s mascot once lived to provide improved care to rehabilitating manatees.
Communication director for the museum said redoing this exhibit will give manatees a better chance at life when they are released back into the wild since it will mimic their natural habit a bit more than before.
“The new pool when we re-open in June, will have a lot more varied depths for the manatee’s to use,” said Gonzalez.
The renovation project is primarily being funded through a $400-thousand dollar grant from the Florida fish & wildlife conservation commission, with some additional museum funds being used for items not covered by the grant.
Communications director Remi Gonzalez said the reason for the upgrades is to better help the manatees when recovering at its facility.
“Again this is much more like what they are used to encountering in nature,” said Gonzalez. “when it comes to the amenities that our guests will enjoy it will appear that it will have a more naturalistic habitat.”
The museum started construction in March and is expected to open to the public in June.
