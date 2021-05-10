Arcadia man sentenced to 14 years after attempted drug buy

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An Arcadia man caught in a 2019 drug sting has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Michael Torres, 41, was convicted of distribution and attempted possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The court also ordered Torres to forfeit $16,000 that was used in the offense.
Torres had pleaded guilty on September 2020.
According to court documents, in December 2019, Torres sold an undercover law enforcement officer in Arcadia two ounces of pure methamphetamine for $950. However, when the coronavirus pandemic began, Torres’ typical sources of supply in the area dried up, and he looked elsewhere to secure more of the drug. Ultimately, Torres agreed to buy one kilogram of a particularly pure form of the drug called ice, from undercover agents.
On June 2, 2020, Torres met with an officer inside a restaurant in Punta Gorda and brought $16,000 in cash with him. As the two walked outside to complete the deal, Torres was arrested.
This case was investigated by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
