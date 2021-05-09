World War II Veteran, Remembers

It’s a weekend of memories and honor. Some good, some tough. 95-year-old Chuck Palmeri of South Sarasota is as tough as they come. He’s still working, part-time, in the real estate business. This weekend marks 76 years since the fall of the Axis Powers in Europe. Chuck’s 42nd Infantry Division led the way, liberating Germany and those who were in concentration camps. His stories of Dachau, and the stacks of bodies packed inside railcars are hard to hear. Perhaps they’re best told in print. They are in his book Boy Soldier, Recollections of World War II. Holding it is like holding history. And as tough as it is to hold onto history that haunts us, to let go and forget might only give rise to history repeating itself.