Sunny Mother’s Day, with higher humidity!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We knew Saturday’s low humidity could not last, but dew points in the 50s were nice while we had them! Dew points start in the 60s Sunday, then the southerly winds will bring the 70-degree dew points back for a more Florida feel to the afternoon. And that’s where we stay for the coming week. The UV index is Extreme, meaning you could burn in 10 minutes without sunscreen. Hats and shade are a good idea as we heat up this afternoon.