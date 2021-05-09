Sunny Mother’s Day, with higher humidity!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We knew Saturday’s low humidity could not last, but dew points in the 50s were nice while we had them! Dew points start in the 60s Sunday, then the southerly winds will bring the 70-degree dew points back for a more Florida feel to the afternoon. And that’s where we stay for the coming week. The UV index is Extreme, meaning you could burn in 10 minutes without sunscreen. Hats and shade are a good idea as we heat up this afternoon.
We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front for the coming week. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible any day, especially inland away from the coast. The front pushes into the Suncoat Thursday with a little higher chance of a thunderstorm, but any activity will be hit-and-miss. Then northerly winds will bring those dew points back to he 60s by the end of the week!
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.