Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition awards thousands in scholarships to boost nurses entering the field

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As part of National Nurses Week, the Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition has given out 33 different scholarships for nursing students in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
The scholarships are part of the coalition’s plan to increase the number of local nursing students that will earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
“When we invest in nursing education, we are helping ensure the nursing workforce is better prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow,” says Jan Mauck, co-founder of SNAC.
Mauck is a former chief nursing officer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and knows first-hand how critical a highly trained force of nurses is for the health of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“As this pandemic has demonstrated, the vigilance of nurses and critical thinking skills -- from the bedside to the board room -- are essential to help navigate today’s complex healthcare environment, and keep patients happy, healthy and safe,” says Mauck.
Since SNAC began awarding scholarships, they’ve given over $500,000 to local nurses and nursing students.
