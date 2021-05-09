Shaping up for a warm week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a less humid start to the weekend, we ended it on another note as warm humid air made a return. That heat and humidity will continue to rise through the week.
For this evening we are tracking a few storms inland, most of those isolated cells will stay east of I-75. For most it will be a fairly clear and mild night with overnight lows in the lower 70′s.
The new week looks toasty and humid, we won’t see a break in humidity till Thursday when a cold front passes brings a few isolated showers and storms an d bringing temperatures back to the mid 80′s by the end of the week.
