Manatee County proposes Sunshine Skyway Bridge boat ramp

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has proposed a solution to a reduction in parking spaces near Palmetto’s boat ramp. The catch? It could take a lot of time.
With nearly 100 parking spaces that have been used by boaters set to be removed, the county is now trying to find other places for residents to launch their boats.
In the short term, residents will have to go to places like Fort Hamer to launch their boats.
For the long term, Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge has proposed creating a boat ramp out of the south end of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
“The Skyway is an option,” said Van Ostenbridge. “We have to dredge in Port Manatee, in about two years from now, and that dredge spoil has to go somewhere.”
One person who is opposed to the Palmetto lot’s sale says the Skyway option sounds nice. But, he says two years is extremely unlikely, and he doesn’t think it will happen at all.
He would accept the option, if it actually comes to fruition.
“They’re not going to put a boat ramp out there at that busy highway at the base of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge,” said Palmetto resident Rod Griffon. “It sounds nice. But it’ll never happen.”
Right now, the land for a boat ramp doesn’t actually exist. That’s why they have to wait for the dredge.
But, Van Ostenbridge said that it is a definite goal for the county, to offer a large boat ramp as a replacement for the lost parking in Palmetto.
“We are offering the Army Corps to put that dredge material adjacent to the existing south rest area,” Van Ostenbridge said.
There have been other proposals at other locations, as Van Ostenbridge is heading up Manatee County’s effort for boat ramp expansion.
