Fort Myers man arrested for DUI after causing 8-car pileup

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23-year-old man from Fort Myers has been arrested in Charlotte County after causing a multi-car pileup while under the influence, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
The incident took place just before noon on Saturday.
The FHP says the 23-year-old was driving north in the right lane of US 41, just south of Jones Loop Road, and crashed into multiple vehicles while at a red light. A total of 8 cars were affected.
Those affected were from the Southwest Florida area and ages ranged from 5 to 69. None were injured.
The young man who caused the crash suffered minor injures and has been charged with seven counts of DUI with Property Damage and cited for careless driving.
