Fiery crash leaves one dead in Desoto County

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has died after his pickup truck collided with a tree and caught fire early Sunday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was traveling south on NW Eucalyptus Avenue, just south of NW Sycamore Street, when he then traveled off the road and ran into a tree.
The vehicle then became engulfed in flames and came to rest onto the east shoulder of NW Eucalyptus Avenue.
When troopers arrived, they found the driver deceased on the scene.
The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.
ABC7 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.