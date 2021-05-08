Tampa man arrested for pointing a tactical shotgun at another car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a driver going south on I-275 coming from the Skyway Bridge, pointing a tactical shotgun at another car.
Troopers shortly after conducted a traffic stop on State Road 70 and 73rd lane in Bradenton, that’s when troopers discovered a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and a loaded tactical style Remington 870 shotgun, which resembled the rifle that was called in.
The driver, 60-year-old Michael Platts of Tampa, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sent to the Manatee County jail.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.