Sarasota Sheriff’s Department investigates a late-night shooting at Siesta Key Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a late-night shooting in the parking lot of Siesta Key Beach.
According to Sheriff’s spokesperson, Kaitlyn Perez, SCSO deputies were investigating a noise complaint late Friday night when they heard several gunshots at the opposite end of the Siesta Key Beach parking lot. One victim was located with two gunshot wounds that are non-life-threatening.
Witnesses tell ABC7 News that the incident may have been in connection with a late-night car meet among teens at the beach parking lot.
The Sheriff’s Department says this is an open investigation and they are looking for a suspect. No description has been released yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Department,
This is a developing story, we will update as more details become available.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.