FHP investigating fatal crash on SR70 in Highlands County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight multi-vehicle fatal accident along State Road 70 in Highlands County.
According to FHP spokesman Lt. Gregory Bueno, it happened around 1:30 AM near mile marker 80 in the westbound direction. A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two people traveling in a pickup truck were killed after colliding with a tree, then a utility pole, and then being hit by other vehicles after their truck flipped over. A driver in one of the other vehicles sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Tampa General Hospital. The drivers of the other cars involved suffered minor injuries.
The FHP says all lanes of State Road 70 are back open, the fatal crash remains under investigation.
