Beautiful Weekend! Good Morning Suncoast Saturday Morning Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday is Beautiful, Incredible and Delightful! With dew points only in the 50s, compared to the mid-70s most of last week, the lower humidity is a welcome break. Dew points ease back up into the 60s Sunday for Mother’s Day, still very comfortable. Then dew points in the 70s are back for the work week again. We have sunshine for the weekend too, so the UV index is very high and sunscreen, shade, and hats are a must.