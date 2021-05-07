Town of Longboat Key Fire Chief urging parents to teach children not to go back into a house during a fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators still do not know the cause of a mobile home fire in Sarasota that took the life of a young girl and her puppies.
The fire happened at the Sun N Fun RV Resort on Fruitville Road Wednesday evening.
Authorities say Rilee Beisler, 11, was killed while trying to save her puppies from their burning mobile home. They also say she most likely died from smoke inhalation.
Just two months ago, Laiella Hatcher, 12, died while trying to save her dog in a house fire in Arcadia.
Fire officials say they are hoping community members learn from these tragedies and teach their children to never go back into a home if it is on fire.
“I really strongly suggest that parents sit down with your children and make sure they understand the importance of not going back in,” said Paul Dezzi, the fire chief of the Town of Longboat Key. “What kills people in the fire is really not the flame; it’s the smoke.”
Fire officials said most children they talked to said they’d always go back inside for a toy or pet.
“The most important thing is we want people to get out of their house,” said Dezzi. “Get out and stay out. Go to a neighbor’s and call 911. Wait for the fire department to arrive. Do not go back inside the house. Let the fire department know what is inside - a pet or a person. Do not ever go back inside.”
