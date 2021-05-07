Sport Clips Haircuts coming to Sarasota Towne Center on May 10

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sport Clips Haircuts will be opening at the Sarasota Towne Center on Monday, May 10.
This will be the fourth location in Sarasota. This new location will offer the following:
- Haircut services, including the “MVP Experience”
- Large, flat-screen televisions playing sports programming
- Online check-in
- Contactless payment through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay
“We’re proud to be a part of Sarasota’s retail community and we look forward to introducing clients to our services and distinctive experience,” said Alex Howson, the owner of the new location.
This location will give free “MVP Experiences” to all first-time clients who purchase a haircut service. This includes a massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment.
This Sports Clips Haircuts will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.
