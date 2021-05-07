Some Siesta Key residents concerned there may not be protective netting for sea turtles during nesting season on Sunset Point Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea turtles and protecting them are on the minds of some Siesta Key residents and visitors. Right now it is their nesting season.
There is concern that there will not be any protective netting for them this year. This netting protects the mother sea turtle while laying her eggs. After hatching, it also protects the baby turtle.
Last year, residents say Sarasota County had put up the netting. The year before the residents had put fencing.
“It keeps car vehicle headlights off the beach, but it also keeps as a barrier for the mother turtles not to try to nest on the asphalt, because this is the only spot where the white sand meets the asphalt in Sarasota County,” said Michael Holderness, a concerned resident, and business owner.”
“If we don’t protect the marine life, what’s going to happen,” said Brie Brown, a Siesta Key visitor. “We come out to the beach, the ocean is their habitat, so we should definitely put the nets out for them, they deserve that.”
Sarasota County says they will take protective measures at Sunset Point Beach once there is a nest. The county says they work very closely with Mote and FWC regarding sea turtles and their nests.
