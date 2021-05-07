Palmetto residents oppose development by boat ramp

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A pending sale of a lot across from the Palmetto boat dock has residents attending community meetings in opposition to the sale.
Across the Palmetto boat ramp, boaters have used a large impromptu parking lot on busy weekends for their trailers. Now, that city-owned property is being sold to developers.
“Eighty of those vehicles are going to be turned away because there’s not going to be anywhere to park,” Palmetto resident Rod Griffon said. “I’d probably be one of them, therefore I’d have to drive a great distance to do my job, or not do my job.”
Griffon said that it would then drive that traffic to other boat ramps that don’t have the capacity to handle them. Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge has taken up the lead on expanding boat ramp operations in the area. He says there’s an immediate opportunity to restore those spaces.
“In the short term, at Fort Hamer, we can possibly triple the number of spaces at Fort Hamer, we’re also looking to increase the number of spaces at the Kingfish boat ramp, and possibly at Coquina,” Van Ostenbridge said.
Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said that information on the sale has been available for several years and that there are two bidders focused on the property.
