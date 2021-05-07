Missing woman may be endangered

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a woman they believe could be endangered.
Amy Barco was last seen at around 10:55 p.m., Thursday driving into Hardee County from Manatee County after threatening to harm herself.
She was driving a silver 2011 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag EYSV97.
Barco is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair, green eyes, and an infinity tattoo on her neck. She wears glasses, and was later seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.