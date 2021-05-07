Hillsborough County deputies rescue 2 from sinking jet ski

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Marine Unit of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office rescued two men whose jet ski was sinking just south of the Alfalfa River about a half-mile east of the shipping channel in Tampa Bay.
Deputies cast a line to one man, who was assisted into the boat. He was wearing a life jacket. He notified the deputies that his adult son was also on one of the nearby islands.
After a brief search, the son was located just north of Beer Can Island. He was also wearing his life jacket. Deputies were able to tow the jet ski to the ramp and the men were safely returned to shore.
Sheriff Chad Chronister pointed out how both men were safe thanks to the life vests they were wearing.
“I’m relived and thankful that these two men were wearing their life jackets because we could be looking at a very different scenario today,” said Sheriff Chronister.
Sheriff Chronister and the Marine Unit also want boaters to ensure that their vessels are mechanically sound, batteries are charged and all necessary safety equipment is on board and up-to-date before heading out on the water.
National Safe Boating Week is coming up on May 22-28, 2021. For more information on safe boating tips, please visit https://safeboatingcampaign.com/.
