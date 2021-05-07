Flowers blooming hope for the future

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hope was blooming at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, as frontline healthcare workers were honored Friday morning. The hospital held an event called “Flowers of Hope,” which not only recognized staff during National Nurses Week but also reflect on this past year of COVID-19 and the future.
Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Todd Haner said, “It’s been, to say the least, a challenging year. We’ve seen a lot over the last fourteen months. As you know we had the first COVID positive patient here at Doctors Hospital. This week we really, being nurses week, want to really reflect on the past but also look to the future.”
It is a future where many hope that masks can be done away with, fear can be released, and tears can no longer be shed.
“You go home and you cry when you’re quiet, you know in the car driving home and think of all the people that you tried to help and you couldn’t,” said ICU Nurse Diane Campbell.
It’s heroes like Diane, who are honored for being present with patients who couldn’t see their families or help themselves.
“All of you are heroes, those of you that are in health care, you come every day, you show up, you give your best. We want to recognize you for that,” declared Dr. Haner.
During the special recognition ceremony, over three hundred paper flowers with messages written on them were “planted” in front of the hospital. There were yellow flowers, signifying hope, and red flowers, representing heroes. The garden created by these flowers is a sign of healing and inspiration.
Dr. Haner added, “With the vaccines that are out there right now, we encourage everyone to be vaccinated. Eventually, we’ll achieve this herd immunity that everyone talks about and we can get away from wearing a mask all the time. We do have hope for the future!”
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.