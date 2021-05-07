Florida governor honors state’s police force during National Police Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting on Sunday and going until May 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis will honor the men and women of Florida’s police force by lighting the Florida Capitol blue.
This time frame marks National Police Week, which recognizes those who serve in the state of Florida and our nation.
“In Florida, we stand behind our police officers who protect our freedoms and defend our society - putting themselves in harm’s way to keep our people safe and our businesses secure,” said DeSantis. “This week we honor them for always responding to those in need.”
DeSantis recently announced $1,000 bonuses for first responders in the state.
“Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for consistently supporting our law enforcement officers through initiatives and laws,” said Amy Mercer, executive director of the Florida Police Chiefs Association. “Lighting the historic capitol shows all visitors and residents that the governor and the state of Florida honors our fallen officers - we greatly appreciate the support.”
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.