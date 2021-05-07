First Alert Weather: Dry, low humidity and sunny days for the weekend

The dry air and clear skies will allow Saturday morning temperatures to fall into the upper 50s inland and lower 60s near the coast. After a cool and crisp start, the afternoon high tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than the high today, which will be in the mid-80s in coastal areas and near 90 inland. But even so, the “feels like” temperatures will be much lower due to the dry air than what we have felt over the past few days.