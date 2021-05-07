First Alert Weather: Dry, low humidity and sunny days for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s cold front is south of us and high pressure is building across the Suncoast. This will lead to a breezy wind out of the northwest to northeast over the next 24 hours that will push in much drier air.
The humidity will quickly drop this morning and midday weather will feel significantly less humid and more comfortable for most.
The dry air and clear skies will allow Saturday morning temperatures to fall into the upper 50s inland and lower 60s near the coast. After a cool and crisp start, the afternoon high tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than the high today, which will be in the mid-80s in coastal areas and near 90 inland. But even so, the “feels like” temperatures will be much lower due to the dry air than what we have felt over the past few days.
On Mother’s Day, the temperatures will climb to the upper 80s near the coast and low 90s inland. Humidity will still be manageable and skies will be rain-free.
