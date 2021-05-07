FDOH reports new statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.7%

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 3:39 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,302 new cases in its Friday dashboard update.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,262,598.

FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 4.7%, with positivity rates of 4.58% and 3.6% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 57,621

SECOND DOSE: 183,578

TOTAL= 241,199

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 42,223

SECOND DOSE: 131,164

TOTAL= 173,387

Positivity rates:

STATE: 4.7%

Manatee: 4.58%

Sarasota: 3.6%

Total New deaths: 86

Total Florida Cases: 2,262,598

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 4,302

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 35,635

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 91,467

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 38,711

Total New cases since yesterday: 77

New deaths: 3

Total deaths in Manatee: 674

Total hospitalizations:1,505

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,680

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 32,808

Total New cases since yesterday: 63

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 822

Total hospitalizations: 1,352

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested yesterday: 1,748

