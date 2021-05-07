FDOH reports new statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.7%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,302 new cases in its Friday dashboard update.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,262,598.
FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 4.7%, with positivity rates of 4.58% and 3.6% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 57,621
SECOND DOSE: 183,578
TOTAL= 241,199
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 42,223
SECOND DOSE: 131,164
TOTAL= 173,387
Positivity rates:
STATE: 4.7%
Manatee: 4.58%
Sarasota: 3.6%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 4.7%
Total New deaths: 86
Total Florida Cases: 2,262,598
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 4,302
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 35,635
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 91,467
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 38,711
Total New cases since yesterday: 77
New deaths: 3
Total deaths in Manatee: 674
Total hospitalizations:1,505
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,680
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 32,808
Total New cases since yesterday: 63
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 822
Total hospitalizations: 1,352
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 1,748
Total deaths in Sarasota: 822
Total hospitalizations: 1,352
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 1,748
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.