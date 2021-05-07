Driver crashes truck trying to flee traffic stop, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police arrested a man Thursday after he crashed a rental truck trying to avoid getting pulled over for a traffic stop, authorities said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a North Port Police officer in an unmarked vehicle saw a U-Haul pickup exit a gas station on Hoffman Street at about 1:45 p.m. The truck did not stop prior to crossing the sidewalk.
The officer activated his lights and siren, attempting to pull the truck over. Instead, the pickup ran a red light at Hoffman and U.S. 41, weaving dangerously through traffic as the driver tried to flee.
The vehicle tried to turn south onto North Port Boulevard but the driver lost control, striking two traffic signs and a cement pole. The driver, later identified at Dylan Biehl, 29, abandoned the truck and the passenger inside, and attempted to run away.
The officer began a foot chase, eventually tackling Biehl and placing him under arrest, the affidavit said.
A search of the rental truck yielded numerous drug paraphernalia items, syringes and pills.
A background search on Biehl revealed that in 2020 he was designated a habitual traffic offender. After being taken to an emergency room for injuries he received in the crash, he was charged with resisting arrest without violence, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.
