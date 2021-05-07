DOH-Sarasota offers a pop-up clinic for 16 and 17-year-olds in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH Sarasota has partnered with the City Of North Port and the State Incident Management Team to bring a walk-up Pfizer vaccination clinic to the George Mullen Activity Center.
The facility is located at1602 Kramer Way. There are 500 Pfizer vaccines are available for 16 and 17-year-olds. The event will be held this Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.
A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years old and everyone receiving a vaccine must present an ID that shows their age and a signed consent form. Blank consent forms will be available at the clinic.
A second dose vaccination clinic will be held at the same location on May 29.
Please continue to monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for updates and additional information.
