DOH consolidating vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Saturday, May 8, The Department of Health in Sarasota will consolidate the first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Sarasota Square Mall into one single clinic for adults 18 and older. Both first and second doses will be available without appointments.
According to Chuck Henry, administrator of DOH Sarasota, everyone who registered in the county’s Everbridge COVID-19 registration system to receive a vaccine should have now received a second dose notice. With the vaccine readily available, the county is now able to focus efforts on conducting local pop-up vaccination events.
DOH-Sarasota operates a no-appointment necessary walk-in COVID 19 vaccination clinic using the Moderna vaccine at Sarasota Square Mall, at 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, for adults 18 and older Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Everyone receiving a vaccine must present a valid ID, a signed consent form and be ready for the 15-minute wait after receiving your vaccine. Individuals walking up for their first dose are asked to return to the same location 28 days later to receive their second dose, as they will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.
