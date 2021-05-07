Dick Vitale Annual Gala tonight in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Legendary coach and basketball announcer Dick Vitale is hosting some of his top friends as part of his 16th annual gala to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Vitale is a champion of cancer awareness, fund raising and all things that benefit the Sarasota Community. In attendance will be several basketball coaches including Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and former Notre Dame women’s coach and Hall of Famer, Muffet McGraw.
ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Florida Head Football Coach Dan Mullen will be there too. This is all a part of the V Foundation, which stems from late North Carolina State Basketball Coach Jim Valvano who died in 1993 of Metastatic cancer at the age of 47.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.