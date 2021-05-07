Dick Vitale Annual Gala tonight in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Legendary coach and basketball announcer Dick Vitale is hosting some of his top friends as part of his 16th annual gala to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Vitale is a champion of cancer awareness, fund raising and all things that benefit the Sarasota Community. In attendance will be several basketball coaches including Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and former Notre Dame women’s coach and Hall of Famer, Muffet McGraw.