Dick Vitale headlines 16th annual gala in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ESPN Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale headlined his 16th annual gala to raise money for pediatric cancer on Friday.
He brought friends including ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, former WWSB Sports Anchor Kevin Neghandi, Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl, and Florida Head Football Coach Dan Mullen.
Through tears - lots of tears - Vitale said he hoped to raise $5 million this time around.
And he appeared to be well on his way.
Over the years the Dick Vitale Gala has raised some $42 million for pediatric cancer research.
