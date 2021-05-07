Chilly weather to start the weekend

You may need a sweatshirt taking the dogs out for an early walk. We are talking temperatures in the upper 50′s east of the Interstate with NNE wind at 10-15 mph it will feel chilly for some. Closer to the coast expect lows in the low to mid 60′s. There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in and humidity stays low. Highs at the beaches will be in the low 80′s and mid to upper 80′s as you move east away from the water.