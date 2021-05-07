Chilly weather to start the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A late season cold front has brought a welcome break in the searing summer heat along the Suncoast. Most of this week highs were in the low to mid 90′s with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits. The winds of change are upon us and that means some cooler and drier air sticking around through Saturday.
You may need a sweatshirt taking the dogs out for an early walk. We are talking temperatures in the upper 50′s east of the Interstate with NNE wind at 10-15 mph it will feel chilly for some. Closer to the coast expect lows in the low to mid 60′s. There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in and humidity stays low. Highs at the beaches will be in the low 80′s and mid to upper 80′s as you move east away from the water.
Saturday night will be nice with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70′s around 7 p.m. Sunday morning we will see lows in the mid to upper 60′s. For Mother’s day we will see winds switch around to the east to southeast at 10-15 mph which will bring the humidity back up along with the temperatures. Highs will be near 90 for inland areas and mid 80′s near the beaches.
There is only a 10% chance for a late day shower or two and that would be mainly inland areas.
The work week looks hot again with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s inland and heat indices in the mid 90′s. There will be a very small chance for late day storms from Tuesday through Thursday.
Boaters winds will be out of the NE at 15 knots to start the morning with seas ranging from 2 to 3 feet. By late morning and early afternoon winds will switch around to the north at 5-10 knots.
