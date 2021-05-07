Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responding after 300 gallons of fuel found in abandoned vehicle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating after an abandoned silver 2018 Ford Transit van was found parked at the Placida Boat Ramp. On board the van, responders found 300 gallons of fuel.
The boat ramp is located at Boca Grande Causeway. The van was discovered after a deputy noticed the Transit van and another vehicle possibly disabled on Placida Road just after midnight.
As the deputy pulled over to assist, the van pulled off and was located in the boat ramp parking lot shortly after. Detectives have confirmed that inside the van is roughly 20, 15-gallon drums full of fuel totaling 300 gallons. The Englewood Fire Department is on scene due to the hazardous contents.
The scene is still active and deputies are asking people to avoid the area.
ABC7 has a crew en route.
