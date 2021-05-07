Chalkboard Champion: Fostering love in all students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “When they know that we love them, we can really connect with them, and we can teach them. I believe in that very strongly.” That is the philosophy of fifth grade teacher Khizran Usman.
Usman started her teaching career at Lakeview Elementary School teaching fifth graders. 20 years later and she is still doing the same thing.
The love she has for her students has come full circle.
“She is the amazing teacher. She is so loving, kind, and compassionate,” said fifth grade student Lyla Johnson.
Johnson and her classmates collaborated to nominate their teacher to be ABC 7 and May Custom Home’s newest Chalkboard Champion.
“We all did this together, it wasn’t just me,” she added. She said her teacher brings the lessons to life through hands-on activities and Ms. Usman makes sure all of her students know they are loved.
Thank you Khizran Usman for the love and care you give to Sarasota County students to help them succeed!
