Summer swelter gone for a little while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will clear the area by sunrise on Friday and with it some cooler and drier air will filter in on a NW wind. Skies will clear out and humidity will drop and more seasonable temperatures will be moving in for a short stint along the Suncoast.
Friday we start out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. We warm into the low 80′s near the coast and mid 80′s elsewhere during the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph later in the day.
Friday evening looks to be a cool and comfortable one with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70′s around 7 p.m.
Saturday will be cooler with lows in the low 60′s inland and mid 60′s near the water. Should be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high around 87 degrees but the humidity will still be much lower than it has been lately.
Happy Mother’s day to all the mom’s out there! It’s going to be a nice one with mostly sunny skies with highs once again approaching 90 inland and mid 80′s at the beach. It will start to feel muggy once again as winds switch around to the SE at 10 mph. There is a 10% chance for an isolated late day shower mainly inland.
Monday through Wednesday of next week will once again feel like summer at highs will be near 90 and lows in the low 70′s with a 20% chance for afternoon showers.
Boaters look for breezy conditions out on the waters with winds out of the NNW at 10-15 knots and seas running 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
