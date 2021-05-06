Restaurant relief package comes at the right time, Suncoast owners say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During the pandemic, thousands of restaurants in the United States closed and millions lost their jobs.
To help, the Biden administration introduced the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It is a $28.6 billion relief package that is designed to help restaurants who have been struggling financially.
Applications started being accepted on Monday. Restaurants and bars can qualify for grants equal to their losses, with a cap of $10 million per business.
Local restaurant owners said they think it’s a good plan. “I do feel like going into the summer months, especially here in Florida, a lot of snowbirds have left,” said Andy Ameres, the owner of the Shake Station in Ellenton. “A little stimulation from government, it’s the right time.”
Ameres said when out of towners go home, restaurants get less busy. He is worried restaurants who have already been struggling for the past year, will be hurt even more. The new relief plan will help restaurants owners get caught up on mortgage payments, pay their staff, and just keep their doors open.
Lucky for Ameres, he’s busier than ever right now. He said during the pandemic, he and his staff got creative. They did deliveries and takeout orders, and thankfully, the community supported him.
“Fortunately, we have such an amazing customer base here and community support,” said Ameres. “I have such a dedicated staff.”
Ameres said this time, he won’t be applying for assistance. “I’ll let other people take advantage of it, the people who really need it,” he said.
He’s hoping it will make a difference and keep his fellow restaurant owners around for many years.
