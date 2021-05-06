Regal Cinemas to re-open theaters in Tampa, Pinellas Park and Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Regal announced that it will be re-opening three theaters, including one in Sarasota.
The theaters will open Friday, May 7. They will open with Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man will headline new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong among others. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.
Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.
Here are the cinemas that will be opening Friday:
Regal Citrus Park (7999 Citrus Park Town Ctr Mall, Tampa, FL)
Regal Park Place & RPX (7200 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park, FL)
Regal Hollywood – Sarasota (1993 Main Street, Sarasota, FL)
