Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 in south Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday when he tried to cross U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 10:50 p.m., a sedan driven by an 80-year-old Sarasota man was traveling south in the left lane of U.S. 41, approaching a green traffic signal at the intersection of 69th Avenue West.
The pedestrian, a 40-year-old Sarasota man, was attempting to cross the highway, from east to west, north of the intersection of 69th Avenue West when he was hit by the sedan, the FHP report said.
The crash remains under investigation.
