Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium releases seven rehabilitated sea turtles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium released seven rehabilitated sea turtles in Ormond Beach on Thursday.
The seven turtles came to the Mote after standing on the east coast of the state due to cold stress. This can potentially be fatal as the turtle’s body functions slow down. This leads to the turtle being susceptible to predators and boat strikes, allowing algae to grow on their back, and more, according to the Mote.
Due to lack of space at their east coast rehab facilities, these turtles were taken to the Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in early March. A total of 15 sea turtles were transferred on March 9.
After being cleared for release, the seven turtles were given one last physical check and were implanted with a passive integrated transponder tag. These microchips function similarly to a pet microchip and will be used so the animals can be identified again if needed.
The nicknames of the turtles released were: Apo, Andros, Hana, Osprey, Pulley, Rowley, and Sombrero.
To learn about the patients in Mote’s care, click here.
