Fruitville Elementary teacher named as a Florida ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Fruitville Elementary teacher has been named as a 2022 Florida ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist.
The Florida Department of Education surprised Kari Johnson, a kindergarten teacher, with the news Thursday morning. Johnson is one of five finalists for the award.
The winner will be announced July 22 and the recipient will serve as the 2022 Teacher of the Year. Johnson has worked in Sarasota County Schools for 15 years.
Congratulations!
