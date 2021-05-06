First Alert Weather: Cold front today brings delightful Friday weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers and thunderstorms are widespread along a line of storms sinking south over North Florida this morning.
Most all high-resolution models suggest the line will decrease in intensity and coverage as it approaches the Suncoast later in the afternoon and evening. Our rain chances are likely to be about 30% for Manatee County and 20% for everywhere else.
Also, the west wind that brings us humid air today will tend to force most storms to the Atlantic coast. Stronger storms are possible along the Atlantic coast and some could be severe.
Once the storms pass by our winds will start turning to the northwest. By tomorrow morning, the winds will have shifted to the north and slightly cooler and much drier air will move in.
Friday will be a lovely weather day with a balmy and dry breeze and a high temperature five or six degrees cooler with lots of sunshine. Friday evening will be a delight, with temperatures in the 70s. Saturday will be warmer but still low in humidity. Temperatures and humidity will be higher still on Mother’s Day, but still nice. The string of “outdoor comfortable” days will come to an end next work week as the heat and humidity return in force.
