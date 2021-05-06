FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.99%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,623 new cases in its Thursday dashboard update.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,258,433.
FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 4.99%, with positivity rates of 5.35% and 4.06% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 58,441
SECOND DOSE: 182,171
TOTAL= 240,612
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 42,881
SECOND DOSE: 129,890
TOTAL= 172,771
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 38,640; Residents: 37,758; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 882
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 671; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,503; Nonresidents: 46
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 17,439 (46%); Female: 19,810 (52%); Unknown/No data: 509 (<1%)
Race: Black: 3,128 (8%); White: 23,609 (63%); Other: 6,317; (17%); Unknown/No Data: 4,704 (12%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 8,357 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 21,052 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,349 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 32,748; Residents: 31,169; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,579
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 820; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,352; Nonresidents: 62
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 14,525 (47%); Female: 16,464 (53%); Unknown/No data: 180 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,778 (6%); White: 22,369 (72%); Other: 2,343 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,679 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,673 (12%); Not-Hispanic: 18,216 (58%); Unknown/No Data: 9,280 (30%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.