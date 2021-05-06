Carole Baskin announces creation of $CAT, a new form of cryptocurrency

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa’s Carole Baskin, of Tiger King and Big Cat Rescue fame, has announced that she will be launching a new form of cryptocurrency.
$cat is what cryptocurrency fans call an alt-coin. Alt coins were invented as an “alternative to Bitcoin”. There are over 900 Altcoins that have been created since Bitcoin was first registered on 18 August 2008.
“$CAT is not a currency nor investment, but rather is a purr-ency and the first of its kind as a fan token for supporters of Big Cat Rescue,” Baskin said in a press release on the Big Cat Rescue website.
Baskin also stated that she became interested in cryptocurrency out of concern that the American dollar was being printed with little to back up the value.
