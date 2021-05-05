University of South Florida to hold in-person graduation Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this weekend for the first time since December 2019, as COVID-19 forced ceremonies to be held virtually in the spring, summer and fall of 2020.
USF President Steven Currall will preside over spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, a news release said.
Among those to overcome unique challenges posed by COVID-19 in order to graduate this spring are the first cohort of 30 students from USF’s accelerated nursing program on the Sarasota-Manatee campus.
The accelerated program enables students with bachelor’s degrees to return to school to earn a nursing degree through an intensive 16-month instructional period.
The program launched in January 2020, right before the start of the pandemic, and was forced to shift entirely online for several months.
“During the past 16 months of study, this wonderful group of students never failed to impress me,” said College of Nursing Assistant Professor Natasha Zurcher, director of the accelerated nursing degree pathway.
Several graduates from the Sarasota-Manatee campus will receive special distinction during the commencement. Four students will be named recipients the Golden Bull Award for service and leadership: Scarleth Andino, Jennifer Eubanks, Joshua Ghansiam and Nicole Ritenour. In addition, four King O’Neal scholars will be named for achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA: Cristen Hobbs, Lianna Kaikova, Jeams Richard Costa and Nicole Ritenour.
“The King O’Neal Scholar is something that I’ve worked incredibly hard for,” said Ritenour, the only Sarasota-Manatee student to win both awards. “Being a mother of three children while juggling full-time classes, internships, research assistantships and the psychology club taught me how to productively manage my time, how to persevere even during hardships and how much I truly love academia and research. I am not the same person that I was two years ago. That’s for sure.”
Among those to heed that advice was graduating senior Kiarra Louis. The professional and technical communication major worked closely with Career Services, Jay Riley, director of business outreach and community engagement, and mentor and former campus CEO Laurey Stryker to land three internships. She acquired two internships at the Florida Health Department and the third at the Patterson Foundation in Sarasota, which led to a full-time position.
“USF Sarasota-Manatee is a special place,” Louis said. “All of the professors make themselves available to you and everyone cheers you one when you succeed, and I mean everyone, from the students to the faculty and staff.”
Holding the ceremonies in a venue the size of Tropicana Field allows USF to accommodate the number of students earning a degree this spring and provide enough space for some family members to attend. Each graduate is permitted to bring two guests to their ceremony with live streaming available for those who can’t be there in person.
USF also intends to honor graduates from spring 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020 who were unable to participate in person due to COVID-19. While this weekend’s ceremonies are limited to spring 2021 graduates, those past graduates and their families will be invited back for a more traditional commencement at a future date when COVID-19 restrictions can be reduced.
