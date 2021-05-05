Suspect still at-large after Manatee County house party shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Manatee County are still searching for answers, four days after a shooting at a house party.
The shooting took place on Oakmont Way in the River Club neighborhood.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation at the residence has concluded and the location of the party is not part of the crime scene.
But, they are still searching for the person - or people - who fired shots at the house party early Sunday morning.
Neighbors say they just want the residents out.
“We can have peace and quiet in our neighborhood again,” said resident Beth Talucci. “That’s all we want, we want them to be gone.”
Talucci also says neighbors have found pistol clips and unfired bullets in their backyards this week.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for more information on the incident. If you have any more details, contact them at 941-747-3011.
