Suspect dressed as the Joker nabbed in 2019 case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can’t hide forever, a Sarasota man learned Monday, after he was arrested in a criminal mischief case from 2019, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.
In September 2019, deputies say Joshua Westbrook, 38, was inside a Burger King on Bee Ridge Road when he became upset over the length of time he was waiting for his food.
Westbrook, who the arrest report noted was dressed as the Joker from Batman films, began arguing with employees. The store manager asked him to leave.
While outside, the manager told deputies he saw Westbrook throw a flashlight at the store window, causing $600 in damage. He them observed Westbrook get into a car and drive away.
In February 2020, Westbrook was identified by the manager from a photo lineup. An arrest warrant was issued Feb. 11, 2020, for Westbrook’s arrest on charges of criminal mischief.
Westbrook was arrested on that charge May 3 and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
