Sarasota Police Department showcases new body cameras

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department showcasing their new body-worn cameras on Wednesday. The police chief says officers have been training with Axon 3 body cameras out in the field since April 21. The department has 122 of these cameras now available and another 32 Axon Flex 2 bodycams for SWAT and Emergency Response Team Members.
“As far as the officers are concerned and protection for the officers, it absolutely is necessary and it’s also protection for our community and our agency,” said Chief Jim Rieser with the Sarasota Police Department. “I see this as a home run for the city of Sarasota and also for the police officer and the Sarasota Police Department.”
Body cameras will be placed around the chest area of the officer. They will be required to activate their cameras when they are assigned to any calls. There are even some instances where the cameras can activate themselves. The body camera program manager says it takes a little while for officers to get used to them.
“After a couple of weeks and a month, I get stopped in the hallway,” said Peter Ferranti, the body camera program manager. “This is the best thing since sliced bread, this is a wonderful tool, it’s fantastic. I had a complaint last week and it went away because it didn’t happen or I captured this evidence and we have a great case against this criminal, we can keep him off the streets.”
The total cost of this body camera program is $3.2 million over five years. The Sarasota Police Department says most of the officers are expected to be wearing these body cameras by the end of June.
Sarasota Police Department started researching bodycams back in 2013. They received a grant from the Justice Department to buy 24 of those cameras. But, those cameras were never put to use.
Bradenton Police officers and North Port Police officers are already wearing body cameras.
