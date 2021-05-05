Residents learn more about the future of Vamo Drive Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Sarasota County learned of plans for renovations to Vamo Drive Park on Wednesday.
Vamo Drive Park is located at 1690 Vamo Drive in Sarasota, right off South Tamiami Trail.
The county recently purchased a parcel of land and now they want the public’s input on what should be done with it.
There are also two structures at the park that could have historical value, and they are currently being examined to see what can be done with them.
There are a number of options as to what to add to the park or change.
Following a meeting on Wednesday night, the information will go before the Parks Board for approval.
