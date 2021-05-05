I-275 crash ends in arrest early Wednesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An impaired driver caused a fiery crash on Interstate 275 in Manatee County early Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A sedan driven by a 28-year-old Tampa woman was traveling north on I-275 at mile marker 3, negotiating a curve to the left in the inside lane. A fuel tanker truck was also traveling north in the outside lane.
The sedan failed to stay in its lane and collided with the left rear drive axle of the tanker truck. The truck went off the roadway and came to stop the east grass shoulder, the FHP said.
The sedan also left the roadway, overturned and hit the cable barrier, coming to rest in the median, erupting into flames. The driver, who sustained only minor injuries, was arrested for driving under the influence.
The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.
