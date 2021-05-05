Freezers donated by Mayors Feed the Hungry program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A cool gift was donated to the Center Stone Addiction Center on Wednesday.
The Bradenton mayor was on hand to present a new food freezer to the center, all thanks to the Mayors Feed the Hungry program.
The freezer is one of 15 that were donated through this program. A $10,000 grant made it possible to buy freezers from Rice’s Appliances.
The goal is to help organizations like Center Stone.
“You get food; obviously sometimes there’s going to be frozen food. You’re going to need to keep it cold and hold it for when the time is needed, and when you don’t have those, the food goes bad obviously,” said Mayor of Bradenton Gene Brown.
Brown says the goal is to fill those freezers with food for those in need.
He asks that anyone who has unused food to donate it to the Mayors Feed the Hungry program.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.