First Alert Weather: A break from the humidity is on the way.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The next two days will bring hot temperatures and high humidity. The “feels-like” temperatures will again top out in the 100-104 range, especially inland. Actual air temperatures will hover in the upper 80s near the coast and mid-90s inland, well above average everywhere.
Tomorrow a cold front will approach and increase the cloud cover. That may trim a degree or two off of the daytime high, but widespread upper 80s and low to mid-90s will still be likely. Rain chance tomorrow only 20%. It will take a day for the drier air to move in. Look for Friday to be much lower in humidity and slightly cooler. The humidity will rise over the weekend but Saturday should still be comfortably dry.
On Mother’s Day the high humidity returns. There could also be a shower or two build in the late afternoon in inland locations. Unlike today where winds will be southwest, Sunday the winds will be southeast and may drive a few storms closer to the coast in the late afternoon.
